Watch as SC family plucks adorable fawn from river to return it to mom

Jay Dunlap was fishing on Hilton Head when he caught a stingray. But after he pulled it to shore, he noticed it was giving birth. Note: While Dunlap was trying to help, biologists recommend that you don't try this yourself.
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Manatees love the warm waters surrounding the Carolinas in the summer — and frequently show up around Hilton Head Island. But it's illegal to feed, water, touch or otherwise harass the gentle giants — and violators could pay a heavy price.
Did you know sand dollars are living creatures? Drying them out to take home from any South Carolina beach could result in a heavy fine. Here's how to spot the difference between the live ones — and everyone's favorite souvenir.
An alligator was caught on video enjoying a "fish buffet" — likely the remains of a fisherman's bait — outside of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head. "Are you sure this is saltwater, y'all?' someone can be heard asking in the video.
In this file video from 2013, "Sonny" Gay was interviewed at his home on St. Helena Island, S.C. and recounts his experience with Snowball, the albino dolphin that frequented the waters of St. Helena Sound in the 1950s before its capture.