Family brings a chicken to the blessing of animals at Beaufort County Catholic school

Children hoist their stuffed toy animals into the air on Thursday as Father Pedro Gomez blesses them with holy water during the annual blessing of the animals at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
Beth Probst proudly coaxes Gary the hermit crab out of his shell on Thursday morning at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic School’s blessing of the animals. Probst said that her children convinced her to bring the hermit crabs for the annual blessing saying, “I’m pretty sure I’m the only one that brought an aquarium.”
Children patiently wait Thursday morning for the start of the annual blessing of the animals at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.
Lia Goulash, 8, takes Truffles from her twin sister Tasi Goulash on Thursday morning at the annual blessing of the animals at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Bluffton. The children and their mother were waiting for Father Pedro Gomez to administer the holy water after the blessing and prayers.
Children patiently wait Thursday morning for the start of the annual blessing of the animals at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.
Twin sisters Lia Goulash, left center, and Tasi Goulash, right center, hold their pet chicken Truffles as they and their classmates pray on Thursday morning at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in preparation for the annual animal blessing.
Children at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School hoist their stuffed toy animals on Thursday morning to Father Pedro Gomez, right, to receive holy water during the annual blessing of the animals in Bluffton.
Children hoist their stuffed toy animals towards Father Pedro Gomez on Thursday morning as the parochial vicar distributes holy water on a man’s cat during the annual animal blessing at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Bluffton.
Children hoist their stuffed toy animals towards Father Pedro Gomez, left, on Thursday morning as the parochial vicar distributes holy water on a woman’s dog during the annual animal blessing at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Bluffton.
Father Pedro Gomez, right, on Thursday morning distributes holy water on a pair of dogs during the annual animal blessing as children hold their stuffed toy animals at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Bluffton.
Children at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School bring their pets and their stuffed toy animals to Father Pedro Gomez, not pictured, to receive holy water on Thursday morning during the annual blessing of the animals in Bluffton.
Matthew Humphrey hoists his pet turtle Tuck into the air on Thursday morning awaiting Father Pedro Gomez to administer holy water during the annual blessing of the animals at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Bluffton. Although Matthew’s pet was unusual among the many dogs and cats, others brought hermit crabs, a chicken and several students brought their favorite stuffed toy animal.
Twin sisters Tasi Goulash, left, and Lia Goulash hold Truffles their Silkie, a breed of chicken named for its silk-like plumage, as they wait on Thursday for the start of the annual blessing of the animals at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.
A student plays with a dog on Thursday morning while waiting for the start of the annual blessing of the animals at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic School.
