‘Water guns to fight a wildfire’: Beaufort Co. parents push back on optional masking

As families gear up for the start of school on Aug. 16, some are worried that they’re being robbed of options to protect their health.

Beaufort County School District will not mandate mask-wearing, following a budget proviso by the South Carolina legislature that says any school or district that requires masks for students or staff will lose state funding.

Last year, parents who were concerned about school safety could keep their children in virtual classes. But the district will not offer remote-only options this year for elementary and high schoolers, and it only has 100 slots in a full-time virtual program for middle schoolers through the Lowcountry Education Consortium. About 80 of those slots are filled, according to district instructional chief Mary Stratos.

District officials have said they’re not offering virtual options “due to a variety of factors,” including student performance and social needs.

“I sit here every month, and I hear from all of you every month about improving achievement,” superintendent Frank Rodriguez said to school board members Tuesday. “We’ve shown that improving achievement with just virtual programming doesn’t happen either. So we’ve tried to devise a plan that would work with getting our students back in school.”

There’s also a state budget proviso blocking extensive virtual options — school districts can’t have more than 5% of their students in a virtual program this school year. If they go over that limit, districts could lose up to 50% of their per-pupil funding, according to the S.C. Department of Education.

For parents in Beaufort County, especially those with children under 12 who cannot get the COVID vaccine, it feels like they’re out of options.

“I do not know of a public or private school in this county that is doing universal masking,” said Monica Wiser, the mom of a rising fifth-grader at Beaufort Elementary.

“We’ve really got our hands tied. The school district does not. The school district can appeal to the governor and say, ‘Look, we’re going to do what’s right for our kids…’ but they’re afraid to do that.”

Wiser, an audiologist, has been following news of the COVID-19 delta variant with growing concern. Scientists have estimated that the delta variant is between 40% and 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant of the virus and have said that vaccines appear to be less effective against the new strain.

That’s dangerous in areas with low vaccination rates like South Carolina. As of Tuesday, only about 44% of Beaufort County’s population is fully vaccinated, including those under 12 years old who aren’t eligible.

As of Sunday, Beaufort County’s seven-day case rate had risen 182% from the previous week; as of Saturday, COVID hospitalizations in the county were up 362% from the seven days prior.

“It’s not last year’s virus,” said Wiser. “It’s dangerous for children. It’s a thousand times more potent and dangerous than the last one.”

Charlene Johnson, a mother of two district students, said her daughter is “terrified” to attend in-person classes.

The rising ninth-grader at Whale Branch Early College High School has asthma, which puts her at higher risk for COVID complications; Johnson’s other child, a rising fifth-grader at Beaufort Elementary, is too young to be vaccinated. Both students stayed in virtual classes through the end of last school year and had “no problems” learning, Johnson said.

“I think they should continue to provide the online option, the virtual learning,” she said. “Not all parents are willing to put their households through this scare.”

Johnson said she talked to school board members about her predicament and was told to consider another virtual learning platform.

“I work from home, so I was always willing to assist my kids with homeschooling,” she said. “However, due to the work I do I’m unable to do it all on my own without frustrating them and causing them to fall behind. So it was really nice to have the help from the school.”

The district is keeping many of last year’s COVID precautions in place, including contact tracing, maintaining three feet of social distance and providing Plexiglass barriers for students upon request.

But according to Wiser, it’s not enough.

““Thus far, they’re giving them water guns to fight a wildfire,” she said of the safety measures. “That’s all they’re giving them.”