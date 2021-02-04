Beaufort County teacher identified as motorcyclist who died in Wednesday afternoon crash

Beaufort County School District

An 8th grade virtual science teacher at Robert Smalls International Academy died Wednesday after his motorcycle struck a tree, officials say.

Gregg Emde, 53, of Okatie, was identified by Jasper County deputy coroner Jeremiah Vaigneur, who said Emde was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on Snake Road when a 2014 Honda motorcycle traveling west ran off the road in a curve, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said. He said the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

Emde was a first-year teacher at Robert Smalls International Academy, Beaufort County District spokesperson Candace Bruder confirmed Thursday morning.

Facebook Screenshot

Before moving to Beaufort County from St. Louis last summer, Emde had two decades of experience teaching and coaching, a feature previously posted to the middle school’s Facebook page said.

In addition to teaching at multiple middle and high schools, Emde coached many water polo teams, including at the collegiate level at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, and at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. He led the Lindenwood men’s team to a College Water Polo Association national championship in 2014.

He had a bachelor’s degree in economics and philosophy from Ohio University and a master’s in teaching from Webster University.