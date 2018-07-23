“One decision... I wish I could take back”: Beaufort County superintendent looks back
Looking back on his years with the district, departing Beaufort County School District superintendent Jeff Moss reflects on the hiring of his wife for a district job: the one decision he says he wishes he could take back.
Dr. Jeff Moss has resigned from his position of the Beaufort County School District superintendent. Here's a look back at his successes — and controversies — that surrounded his career the last five years.
The Beaufort County School District has struggled with teacher retention over the past few years, largely due to the county's high cost of living. Here's what they're doing to try to gain - and retain - more teachers.
Two Beaufort County School District employees — a teacher and a media assistant — were arrested Monday after an incident that happened at a Lady's Island residence last week, police say. Here's what they were charged with.
After the Parkland school shooting, many parents have wondered if their kid's school is prepared. Here's a breakdown of what security measures are already in place within the Beaufort County School District.
Bridget Gallagher, a 17-year-old home-schooled student from St. Helena, talks about why she felt compelled to organize the March for Our Lives event in Beaufort, despite never having attended public school.
At the March 6 school board meeting, Beaufort County Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moss said he will start addressing all "misinformation, biases and out-and-out false statements" made about the district.
Parents of Beaufort High students were greeted with a sign that they were not allowed to sign their students out between 9:50 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. During this time the school held a memorial assembly for Parkland, Fla.
We talked to students at Beaufort High School who decided to stay in school for Wednesday's walkout to protest school shootings and advocate for gun law reform, and students from Bluffton High School who left the school to protest across the street.
Bluffton High School students hung notes up in the school on their thoughts about Wednesday's national protest on school safety. The protest was held on the one month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.
Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss says he won't stop students from walking out during Wednesday's national protest following Florida's school shooting — but he wants them to think about what message they want to send.