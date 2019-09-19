Death Notices
Betty Tober
Betty Jane Tober, 93, of Beaufort, died Sept. 18 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida, and will be announced later.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Reginald D. Chaplin, 50, of Burton, died Sept. 13 in Burton.
