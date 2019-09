Death Notices Don Leissner

Don Carrol Leissner, 85, of Hilton Head Island-Sea Pines, husband of Rachel Myers Leissner, died Sept. 15 at Hilton Head Regional Hospital.

The family will start receiving visitors at 1 p.m. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sauls Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hilton Head Humane Association or Parish Church of Saint Helena.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.