Death Notices Catherine Fields

Catherine E. Fields, 96, of the Wagon Branch community in Ridgeland, died Sept. 18 at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. John AME Church in Ridgeland. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephens AME Church in Hardeeville. Burial will take place at St. John AME Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.