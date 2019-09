Death Notices Louis Dore

Attorney Louis O’Neil Dore, 74, of Burton, husband of Vernita Ferguson Dore, died Sept. 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Burton.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.