Death Notices Lawrence Anderson

Lawrence E. Anderson, 46, son of Violet Jeanette Anderson and Ronnie Terry of Yemassee, died Sept. 7 in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Family Worship Center, Early Branch.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.