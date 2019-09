Death Notices Charlie Harrison, Jr.

Charlie “Popcorn” Harrison, Jr., 85, of Beaufort and husband of Maggie Williams Harrison, died September 12 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Wake services will be held 7-8 p.m. September 19 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be held at noon September 20 at Old Fort Baptist Church, Port Royal. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.