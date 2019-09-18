Death Notices
Vivian Jenkins
Vivian Jenkins, 82, of Bluffton, died September 17 at Hilton Head Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Carrie B. Chisolm, 76, widow of Willie James Chisolm, Sr., of Yemassee, died September 16 in the Oakbrook Nursing Center, Summerville.
