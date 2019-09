Death Notices Carrie Chisolm

Carrie B. Chisolm, 76, widow of Willie James Chisolm, Sr., of Yemassee, died September 16 in the Oakbrook Nursing Center, Summerville.

The hours of visitation will be held September 19 from 3-8 p.m. in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held September 20 at noon in Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Yemassee. Burial in the church cemetery.