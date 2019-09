Death Notices Sharwain Bobian, Jr.

Sharwain Lomant Bobian, Jr., 23, the son of Lakisha Black and Sharwain Lomant Bobian, Sr., of Beaufort, died September 11 in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held September 19 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Yemassee. Burial will be in the Pilgrimford Cemetery.

Young’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.