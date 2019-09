Death Notices Linda Dunbar

Linda Kay Dunbar, 56, a Burton native, died September 17 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. September 19 at Freeborn Deliverance Temple, 113 Broad River Boulevard in Burton. Burial will follow in Sixteen Gates Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the services.