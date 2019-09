Death Notices Clarence Green Jr.

Clarence Green Jr., 73, of Hilton Head Island, widower of Jacquelyn Green, died Sept. 7 at Prisma Health, Columbia.

Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Amelia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.