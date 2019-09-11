Death Notices
Richard Major
Richard “Yunnie” Major, 62, of the Paiges Point community of Sheldon, husband of Renee’ Major, died Sept. 10 at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
