Death Notices Eddie Harley

Eddie Lee Harley, 74, of St. Helena Island, husband of Willia Mae Harley, died Sept. 2 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Beaufort Seventh Day Adventist Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in St. Helena Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.