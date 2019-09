Death Notices John Allen

John R. Allen, 67, of Beaufort, husband of Alfreda Allen, died Sept. 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.