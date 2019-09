Death Notices Solomon Groober

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Solomon Groober, 84, of Burton, died Sept. 1 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Burton. Burial with full military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.