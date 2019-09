Death Notices Edwin Wood

Edwin “Ned” Townsend Wood, 93, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Bernice Wood, died Aug. 24 at Preston Health Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church.

Donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, Ridgeland, or St. Francis Thrift Shop, Hilton Head Island.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.