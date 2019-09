Death Notices Shirley Waller

Shirley Jean Waller, 91, of Lady’s Island, wife of Charles A. Waller, died Sept. 1 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Beaufort National Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a memorial service will be held at noon at First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.