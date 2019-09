Death Notices William Carter

William Garbade Carter died Sept. 3 at his home in Okatie.

A celebration of his life will be at noon Friday at the Episcopal Church of Okatie with burial at 2 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Episcopal Church of Okatie or Compassus Hospice, Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.