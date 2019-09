Death Notices Roselynn Cedeno

Roselynn Wendy Cedeno, 45, of Lexington, mother of Tommy Ray Cedeno, of Beaufort, died Sept. 2 in Lexington.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at noon Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.