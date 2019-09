Death Notices Johnny White

Johnny White, 63, of Ridgeland, died August 31 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. September 9 at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. September 10 at Chapel on the Hill Holiness Church in Ridgeland.

Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland is in charge.