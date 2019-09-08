Death Notices
John Allen
John R. Allen, 67, of Beaufort and husband of Alfreda Allen, died September 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
John R. Allen, 67, of Beaufort and husband of Alfreda Allen, died September 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Wilson, 59, of Burton, died September 1 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation in Charleston.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments