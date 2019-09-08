Death Notices
Alice King
Alice Mae King, 61, of Ridgeland, died September 8, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland is in charge.
John R. Allen, 67, of Beaufort and husband of Alfreda Allen, died September 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
