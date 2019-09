Death Notices Michael Wilson

Michael Wilson, 59, of Burton, died September 1 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation in Charleston.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. September 10 in the Joseph M. Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Burial will follow in Bob’s Field O’rest Cemetery, Beaufort.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.