Death Notices
Arnold Smith
Arnold Smith, 63, a native of Coosaw Island, died September 6 at Baptist Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Clarence Green, Jr., 74, of Hilton Head Island and widower of Jacquelyn Green, died September 7 at Park Ridge Hospital, Columbia.
