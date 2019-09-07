Death Notices
Robert Dunn
Robert H. Dunn, 93, of Hilton Head and husband of Audrey Dunn, died September 3.
A graveside service will be held October 11 at 1 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Keith Funeral services is assisting the family.
Johnny Jenkins, 60, of Beaufort, died Sept. 6 in Marion.
