Death Notices
Joseph Byas, Jr.
Joseph Byas, Jr., 69, formerly of the Tom Fripp community of St. Helena Island, died August 30 at his residence in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Mildred Bloom, 84, died Aug. 21.
