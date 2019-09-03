Death Notices
Mildred Bloom
Mildred Bloom, 84, died Aug. 21.
The memorial service scheduled for Sept. 7 at First Presbyterian Church has been postponed.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Solomon Grober, 84, of Burton, died Sept. 1 at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
