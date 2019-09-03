Death Notices
Eddie Harley
Eddie “Ed” Harley, 74, of St. Helena Island, husband of Willie Mae Harley, died Sept. 2 at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
