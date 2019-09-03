Death Notices
Clarence Smith
Clarence Smith, 81, of Burton, died Sept. 3 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).
Arrangements by Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Clarence Smith, 81, of Burton, died Sept. 3 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).
Arrangements by Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Solomon Grober, 84, of Burton, died Sept. 1 at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments