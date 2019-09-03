Death Notices
Johnny White
Johnny White, 63, of Ridgeland, died Aug. 31 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland are in charged
Solomon Grober, 84, of Burton, died Sept. 1 at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
