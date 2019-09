Death Notices Barbara Jones

Barbara I. Jones, 75, of Beaufort, wife of JD Jones, died Aug. 31 in Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Due to hurricane Dorian, the visitation has been changed to Sept. 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Cancer Research.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.