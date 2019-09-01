Death Notices
Shirley Waller
Shirley McLean Waller, 91, of Lady’s Island, wife of Charles A. Waller, died Sept. 1 at Sprenger Health Care of Port Royal.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Carrie Simmons Morgan, 68, of Beaufort, died Aug. 26 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
