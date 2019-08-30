Death Notices
Susan Hager
Susan Wesley Hager, 52, of Beaufort and formerly of Tennessee, wife of Samuel “Sam” Hager, died Aug. 30, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
