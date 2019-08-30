Death Notices
Erik Anderson
Erik Sven Anderson, 33, of Bluffton, husband of Nicole Peacock Anderson, died July 26.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewitt Oaks, Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
Erik Sven Anderson, 33, of Bluffton, husband of Nicole Peacock Anderson, died July 26.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewitt Oaks, Bluffton.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
Francis “Punch” Bryant, 65, of St. Helena Island, died Aug. 27, at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments