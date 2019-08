Death Notices Brenda Green-Carner

Brenda Green-Carner, 58, formerly of St. Helena Island, wife of Reginald L. Carner Sr., died Aug. 23, at her residence.

Funeral services are at noon Friday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church, St. Helena Island. Burial will be in the Cuffy Cemetery, St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.