Death Notices Jeral Joyner

Jeral Evon Joyner, 52, of Seabrook, husband of Valerie Johnson Joyner, died Aug. 22, at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Viewing is from 5-7 p.m. Friday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Antioch Christian Center in Varnville.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.