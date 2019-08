Death Notices Maybelle Fripp

Maybelle E. Fripp, of Ridgeland, died August 25.

A walk-through will be held August 29 at Stiney's Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Services will be held August 30 at 11 a.m. at Greater Pentecostal Temple 5905 S. Okatie Highway, Hardeeville. Interment will take place at Joe Williams cemetery.

Stiney's Funeral Home is assisting the family.