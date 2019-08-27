Death Notices
Maybelle Fripp
Maybelle E. Fripp, 63, of Ridgeland, died Aug. 25.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Stiney's Funeral Home.
Arthur Lee Glover, 64, of the Cedar Grove community of St. Helena Island and husband of Shirley Bradley Glover, died August 3 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
