Death Notices Joseph McDermott Jr.

Joseph M. McDermott Jr., 71, of Sun City, husband of Susan Morrison McDermott, died Aug. 26, at his residence.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Bluffton. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery with Army honors.

Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.