Death Notices
Arthur Glover
Arthur Lee Glover, 64, of the Cedar Grove community of St. Helena Island and husband of Shirley Bradley Glover, died August 3 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Theodore Chaplin, 96, of St. Helena Island, died August 19 at his residence.
