Death Notices
Joseph McDermott Jr.
Joseph M. McDermott Jr., 71, of Sun City, husband of Susan Morrison McDermott, died August 26 at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Comments