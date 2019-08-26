Death Notices
Carrie Morgan
Carrie Simmons Morgan, 68, of Beaufort, died August 26 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.
Carrie Simmons Morgan, 68, of Beaufort, died August 26 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.
Theodore Chaplin, 96, of St. Helena Island, died August 19 at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments