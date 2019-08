Death Notices Theodore Chaplin

Theodore Chaplin, 96, of St. Helena Island, died August 19 at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. August 27 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. August 28 at Adam Street Baptist Church on St. Helena Island.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.