Death Notices
Jeral Joyner
Jeral Evon Joyner, 52, of Seabrook and husband of Valarie Johnson Joyner, died August 22 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Brenda Green-Carner, 58, formerly of the Scott Community of St. Helena Island and wife of Reginald Carner, died August 23 at her residence in Hopkins.
