Death Notices
Brenda Green-Carner
Brenda Green-Carner, 58, formerly of the Scott Community of St. Helena Island and wife of Reginald Carner, died August 23 at her residence in Hopkins.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Brenda Green-Carner, 58, formerly of the Scott Community of St. Helena Island and wife of Reginald Carner, died August 23 at her residence in Hopkins.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Janet F. Tarrody, 76, of Hilton Head Island and wife of Joseph J. Tarrody, died August 24 at her home.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments